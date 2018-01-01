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Plugins and Hacks for TiddlyWiki 5

Build or optimise your own application for notetaking, writing or a ToDo-list system with these tools for TiddlyWiki 5.

Plugins for TiddlyWiki 5

Great plugins to improve your workflow, the design or the functionality of your wiki. Completely free and open source.

Plugins

Themes for TiddlyWiki 5

Better looks for your Wiki? Themes will follow sooner or later. Stay tuned. While you wait, or if you intend to develop themes yourself, have a look at my Bricks.

Bricks

“Hacks” for TiddlyWiki 5

Coudn’t you find a plugin? My hacks are (mostly) usable extensions for TW5 – sometimes they come without much documentation. From hacker to hacker.

Hacks